Joel Cooper scores the only goal at Windsor Park as holders Linfield see off Cliftonville to reach the League Cup semi-final.

The in-form Blues attacker struck after 10 minutes as David Healy's Blues avenged their County Antrim Shield penalty shootout defeat by Cliftonville earlier this month.

Cooper should have had a second, but the officials failed to spot his shot crossing the line after Richard Brush saved Shayne Lavery's penalty.