Watch Holstein Kiel midfielder Michael Eberwein concede a penalty while warming up in the German second division match against VfL Bochum.

VAR spotted Eberwein kick a wayward shot back into play before it had crossed the line, prompting referee Timo Gerach to give a penalty and show him a yellow card.

International FA Board (Ifab) rules state if a substitute interferes with play, the referee can take appropriate disciplinary action and restart the game with a direct free-kick or penalty kick.

