Paul McElroy scores a stoppage-time equaliser to snatch a point for Crusaders in an action-packed 2-2 draw with Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

The Lurgan Blues thought they had secured a much-needed win when goals from Stephen Murray and Jordan Jenkins turned the game in their favour after Jamie McGonigle's first-half opener.

But substitute McElroy slid in to meet McGonigle's cross and deny Glenavon in the dying embers after a hugely entertaining clash in the day's late kick-off.