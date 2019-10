Joe Gormley hits a nine-minute hat-trick, including his 200th Cliftonville goal, in a 5-0 demolition of Dungannon Swifts at Solitude.

After a goalless first half, Gormley stunned the Swifts with a well-take treble, which his second strike taking him to 200 efforts for the Reds.

Ruaidhri Donnelly's deflected goal made it four and Conor McMenamin squeezed home Cliftonville's fifth in added time as Paddy McLaughlin's side celebrated Gormley's achievement in style.