Coleraine strike late to down Linfield

Mark Stafford's late own goal is enough for Coleraine to maintain their unbeaten start in the league with a 1-0 victory over Linfield.

Bastien Hery hit the post for the visitors in the first half and Rohan Ferguson saved well from Bannsiders striker Eoin Bradley as the sides were evenly balanced at the Showgrounds.

However Stafford diverted Jamie Glackin's corner into his own net on 83 minutes to send the Bannsiders top of the Irish Premiership table, with Linfield five points off Oran Kearney's men in fourth.