Everton boss Marco Silva is frustrated by the inconsistencies from video assistant referees (VAR), saying they must be "the same for both teams" following their 3-2 defeat at Brighton.

Silva accepts the VAR decision to award Brighton a spot-kick after Adam Connolly had been fouled, but believes Richarlison should have received the same treatment for an incident in the penalty area that happened earlier in the second-half.

