Silva angered by VAR inconsistencies

  • From the section Everton

Everton boss Marco Silva is frustrated by the inconsistencies from video assistant referees (VAR), saying they must be "the same for both teams" following their 3-2 defeat at Brighton.

Silva accepts the VAR decision to award Brighton a spot-kick after Adam Connolly had been fouled, but believes Richarlison should have received the same treatment for an incident in the penalty area that happened earlier in the second-half.

MATCH REPORT: Brighton 3-2 Everton

Watch highlights of today's Premier League action on Match of the Day at 22:20 BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Premier League reaction

Top Stories

Pulisic
England celebrate
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
St Johnstone celebrate
New Zealand coach Steve Hansen
Video
David Silva, Fernandinho
  • From the section Football
Maro Itoje breaks through
Video