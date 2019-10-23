'Such a tragedy' - Motherwell chief on suicide prevention work

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows says that he estimates around 12-24 supporters have taken their own lives in the past two years.

Disclosure on BBC One Scotland at 22:35 BST looks at suicide in Scotland which is at a five-year high. Reporter Chris Clements returns to his home town of Wishaw to ask why young men there are killing themselves.

If you are feeling emotionally distressed and would like details of organisations which offer advice and support, visit Action Line or you can call for free, at any time to hear recorded information 0800 066 066.