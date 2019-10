Shayne Lavery and Joel Cooper both score hat-tricks as Linfield hammer basement side Warrenpoint Town 7-0 at Windsor Park in the Irish Premiership.

Stephen Fallon opened the scoring before Lavery hit his treble, which included a brilliant backheeled finish.

Cooper completed the rout with a hat-trick of his own as David Healy's side move to within two points of Coleraine and Crusaders at the top.