Shayne Lavery scores a sublime backheel goal en route to scoring a hat-trick as Linfield charge into a four-goal lead against Warrenpoint Town in the Irish Premiership.

The Northern Ireland international beat visiting goalkeeper Berraat Turker to the ball and some quick thinking allowed the forward to score his second of the game.

Lavery would complete his hat-trick in the second half against the Irish Premiership's basement outfit.