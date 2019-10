Two goals from the impressive Conor McMenamin help third-placed Cliftonville defeat Institute 3-0 at the Brandywell.

The wide man opened the scoring on eight minutes with a neat finish and doubled the lead with a superb free-kick into the top corner after the break.

Joe Gormley then ran on to a fantastic ball over the top from Conor McDermott to lob in the third as the Reds moved to within a point of the top of the Irish Premiership table.