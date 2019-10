Centre back Paddy McClean scores a stunning overhead kick with seven minutes to go as Glentoran beat Larne 3-2 in a thriller at Inver Park.

Mark Randall's sweetly-struck free-kick put Larne ahead before Paul O'Neill's quickfire double turned the game on its head.

Sean Graham equalised for Larne, but McClean would win it late on for the Glens with a brilliant effort in front of the travelling support.