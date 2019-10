Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy says he is excited about the opportunity of qualifying for the Euro 2020 finals by beating Denmark in their final group match.

The Republic lost 2-0 against the Swiss on Tuesday but can qualify for next summer's finals if they beat the Danes in Dublin on 18 November.

"We have to believe we can beat them. We've had our first defeat and are disappointed but there can be no better way to qualify than in front of our home fans," said Duffy.