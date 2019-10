Cliftonville beat Linfield 4-3 on penalties to reach the County Antrim Shield semi-final after a 2-2 draw in a thrilling Belfast derby at Windsor Park.

Goals from Ronan Doherty and Ryan Curran put the Reds into a commanding position, but Linfield hit back through Dale Taylor and Kirk Millar to force extra-time.

Richard Brush was the hero in the end, saving Niall Quinn's spot-kick to send Paddy McLaughlin's men into the last four.