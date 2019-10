Conor Hazard receives a straight red card as Northern Ireland Under-21s lose their Euro 2021 qualifier 3-0 to Romania in Voluntari.

Hazard was sent off following his collision with Romania's Dennis Man in the 34th-minute.

Tudor Baluta, Valentin Mihaila and Andrei Ciobanu struck second-half goals for the hosts to leave NI on two points after four games.