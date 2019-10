Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill praises the 'intensity' of his side's first-half performance in the 3-2 friendly victory over the Czech Republic in Prague.

Two goals from Paddy McNair either side of a Jonny Evans strike gave the Green and White Army a 3-0 lead before the hosts fought back in the second period.

"Some of our play was brilliant, the intensity and the goals that we scored," said O'Neill.