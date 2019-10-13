'We have to believe we can beat Netherlands and Germany'

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says his side have not given up hope of securing automatic qualification for the Euro 2020 finals.

They dropped to third in Group C with Thursday's defeat by the Netherlands, and now finish their qualifying campaign with games at home to the Dutch and away to Germany.

"Our intention is to beat Holland in Belfast. In the past Northern Ireland have gone to Germany and won, and we have to believe we can do that," said O'Neill, whose side could win a play-off spot for the Euros if they finish third in the group.