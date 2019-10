Ballymena United hold league leaders Crusaders to a 1-1 draw in their Irish Premiership game at the Showgrounds.

The result sees Crusaders' lead over unbeaten Coleraine at the top of the table reduced to three points.

Substitute Jamie McGonigle gave Stephen Baxter's side the lead with a penalty but Ryan Harpur equalised with a glancing header for the Sky Blues, who stay sixth.