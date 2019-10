Robbie McDaid scores twice as Glentoran get back to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Carrick Rangers at the Oval.

Guillaume Keke's 18th minute goal put the visitors into the lead, but McDaid brought the Glens level on 23 minutes after good work from Hrvoje Plum and Navid Nasseri.

McDaid then won a penalty on 48 minutes, which was converted by Plum, before the striker scored his second of the game after sprinting clear three minutes later.