Second-placed Coleraine move to within three points of leaders Crusaders with a comfortable 3-0 home win over basement side Warrenpoint Town.

Ben Doherty opened the scoring with a penalty and Eoin Bradley doubled the lead with a superbly-executed free-kick.

Doherty then got his second from the rebound, after visiting keeper Berraat Turker had saved his second spot-kick, to inflict a ninth defeat in 10 league games on Point.