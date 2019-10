Substitute Ryan Curran comes off the bench to score a late winner as Cliftonville edge Larne 1-0 in a tense encounter at Solitude.

Curran scored in the 87th-minute after Joe Gormley had put his penalty wide earlier in the second half.

The Reds stay third, a point behind second-placed Coleraine and four adrift of leaders Crusaders while Larne drop out of the top six.