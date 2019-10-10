Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis describes his side's last-gasp 3-1 defeat by the Netherlands as "an opportunity missed".

Josh Magennis gave Michael O'Neill's side the lead with a 75th-minute header but the Dutch replied with an 80th-minute equaliser from Memphis Depay and injury-time strikes by Luuk de Jong and Depay with his second.

"They showed their quality in the end," said Davis, whose side now face a major uphill struggle to secure one of the two automatic qualification spots from Group C.