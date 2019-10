Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish talks Reece Parkinson through his Match of the Day Mix playlist featuring tunes from Akon, Justin Bieber, Stormzy and fellow Birmingham boy Mist.

Watch MOTDx, Thursday 10 October at 19:00 BST on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

WATCH MORE: Frights, Fredo & those dance moves - Declan Rice's MOTD playlist

Available to UK users only.