McCarthy sees red as Bannsiders edge Glens

  • From the section Irish

James McCarthy receives a first-half red card as Coleraine edge a spirited Glentoran side 2-1 at the Bannsiders to reach the League Cup quarter-final.

McCarthy was booked for two fouls on Jamie Glackin, who went on to head the opener for the Bannsiders.

Ben Doherty doubled Coleraine's lead from the spot after Cameron Stewart fouled Glackin in the box before Navid Nasseri pulled one back for the visitors.

Jonny Frazer saw his late equaliser disallowed for offside as the Glens fell to a third successive defeat in all competitions.

Top videos

Top Stories

Tammy Abraham
  • From the section Football
Simone Biles
Rachel Rowe and Angharad James
  • From the section Football
Beth Mead
  • From the section Football
Simone Biles
Video
Andy Murray loses against Fabio Fognini
  • From the section Tennis