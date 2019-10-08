James McCarthy receives a first-half red card as Coleraine edge a spirited Glentoran side 2-1 at the Bannsiders to reach the League Cup quarter-final.

McCarthy was booked for two fouls on Jamie Glackin, who went on to head the opener for the Bannsiders.

Ben Doherty doubled Coleraine's lead from the spot after Cameron Stewart fouled Glackin in the box before Navid Nasseri pulled one back for the visitors.

Jonny Frazer saw his late equaliser disallowed for offside as the Glens fell to a third successive defeat in all competitions.