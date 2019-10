Coleraine regain second place in the Irish Premiership table after beating Carrick Rangers 4-1 at Taylor's Avenue.

Eoin Bradley opened the scoring from close-range after 12 minutes before Caolan Loughran levelled for Carrick from the spot.

Loughran headed into his own net on the stroke of half-time to put Coleraine ahead once again before second-half goals by Aaron Jarvis and Aaron Traynor sealed three points for the Bannsiders.