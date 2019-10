An excellent Rory Hale strike early in the second half gives Irish Premiership leaders Crusaders a 1-0 win over holders Linfield at Seaview.

Hale made most of a Kirk Millar error in the 48th minute to curl the ball into the top corner past keeper Rohan Ferguson from almost 25 yards out.

The Blues struggled to create chances in an intense battle, with substitute Daniel Reynolds coming closest for them in second-half stoppage time.