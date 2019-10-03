Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has backed Tammy Abraham to play for England, if the striker decides to play for the Three Lions. The 22-year-old has stated he "has not decided" on his international future after scoring in Wednesday's Champions League victory over Lille.

The striker is yet to play in a competitive fixture for England but appeared in friendly draws with Germany and Brazil in 2017. He is eligible to play for Nigeria despite featuring at three youth team levels for England.

