Stute beat Warrenpoint in basement battle

Institute secure their first Irish Premiership win of the season as they defeat basement side Warrenpoint Town 3-1 at Milltown.

Joe McCready capitalised on poor defending and goalkeeping to score an early double before Danny Wallace pulled one back for the hosts.

Aidan McAuley's deflected strike sealed victory for Stute and made it eight defeats from eight league outings for hapless Point.

'Stute come out on top at Milltown

Institute came out on top in the league's basement battle after making the most of some slack defending by Warrenpoint Town.

Goalkeeper Evan Moran and captain Danny Wallace both made errors which allowed Joe McCready to score two goals in as many first-half minutes.

Wallace redeemed himself by heading Point back into the game but the visitors went straight up the other end to restore their two-goal cushion through Aidan McAuley's deflected strike.