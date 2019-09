Shayne Lavery hits a hat-trick in the opening 14 minutes to set Linfield on their way to an emphatic 7-0 hammering of Glenavon at Windsor Park.

Bastien Hery capped an outstanding individual display by delivering a sublime toe-poke finish that put the Blues 4-0 up at the break.

Joel Cooper, Jimmy Callacher and Andy Waterworth added second-half goals as the Blues moved up to fourth in the table with their fourth consecutive league win.