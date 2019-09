Patrick McClean scores an injury-time header to give Glentoran a dramatic 2-1 win over Warrenpoint Town at The Oval.

The visitors thought they had done enough to secure their first point of the season after Alan O'Sullivan had cancelled out Hrvoje Plum's free-kick.

However, 'Point keeper Evan Moran failed to keep McClean's header out as the Glens moved up to fourth in the table, five points behind Crusaders.