Marco Silva says Everton did not deserve to lose 2-0 at home to Sheffield United, but admits his side didn't show enough "personality" to come back into the game after falling behind to Yerry Mina's own goal.

MATCH REPORT: Everton 0-2 Sheffield United

Watch highlights of all of Friday's and Saturday's Premier League fixtures on Match of the Day at 22:30 BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.