Hamilton 'at an all-time low' after Crues defeat

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton says refereeing decisions have left him "gutted" after his side's 3-2 defeat by Crusaders at Seaview.

Hamilton felt the penalty awarded to the Crues, from which David Cushley scored the winner, was a mistake - and that his side deserved a "blatant" spot-kick in the first half that wasn't given.

Glenavon were awarded two spot-kicks during the match by ref Jamie Robinson, with Andy Mitchell making it 2-2 from the first one before Josh Daniels had his penalty saved by Sean O'Neill in the final second.