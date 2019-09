Joe Gormley scores twice as Cliftonville secure a comfortable 4-0 win over Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

Defender Garry Breen hit the opener and the Reds' record goalscorer Gormley doubled the lead just after half time.

Ryan Curran added a third before Gormley completed the scoring nine minutes from time as Cliftonville climbed into the top three.