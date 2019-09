Warrenpoint Town's miserable start to the season continues after Stewart Nixon's hat-trick gives Carrick Rangers a 3-0 win at Milltown.

Nixon struck twice in the first half to put Carrick in a comfortable position before Warrenpoint's Dermot McVeigh was shown a red card for kicking out at Lee Chapman.

Nixon then completed his hat-trick from the spot as Niall Currie's side eased to their second win of the season.