Johnny McMurray and Martin Donnelly both score twice as 10-man Larne beat Institute 4-1 at the Brandywell.

McMurray scored either side of Donnelly's superb strike to put Larne in a comfortable position, but goalkeeper Conor Mitchell was sent off in the second half for Tiernan Lynch's side.

Donnelly made sure of the win shortly after, with Joe McCready's penalty a mere consolation as Stute were well beaten in front of new manager Sean Connor.