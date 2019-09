Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says his side's "bad "performance is not due to their involvement in the Europa League qualifying rounds, and they have to improve going forwards after their 5-2 defeat against Chelsea at Molineux.

MATCH REPORT: Wolves 2-5 Chelsea

Watch highlights of all of Saturday's Premier League fixtures on Match of the Day at 22:45 BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.