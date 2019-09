Fifteen-year-old midfielder Charlie Lindsay becomes the youngest payer in the club's history after making his debut in the County Antrim Shield.

Born on 17 March 2004, the schoolboy came off the bench for the final 35 minutes of the Glens' 3-1 win over Ballyclare Comrades at the Oval.

"I've been going to watch Glentoran since I was really young. It's an absolute dream come true," said Lindsay.