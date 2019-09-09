Northern Ireland missed an opportunity – Dallas

Stuart Dallas says that Northern Ireland are “proud but disappointed” after a spirited performance against Germany ended in a 2-0 defeat in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Goals from Marcel Halstenberg and Serge Gnabry gave the Germans victory at Windsor Park, but Joachim Löw's outfit were pushed all the way by Northern Ireland, who missed several early opportunities to take the lead.

Michael O'Neill's side sit second in Group C, but face a difficult run-in with two games against the Netherlands before finishing their campaign away to Germany.