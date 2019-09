Coleraine boss Oran Kearney sees the funny side as he explains why the grass at the Showgrounds pitch was longer than he would have liked for their win over Dungannon Swifts.

Speaking after their 5-0 victory, Kearney said he only found out before kick-off that the club's lawnmower had broken down during the week.

"I tried to hide my frustration from the players before the game - I hope it's rectified for our next match," he said.