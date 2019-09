Captain Marcus Kane hits a second-half winner as Glentoran come from behind to beat Larne 2-1 at the Oval and go third in the table.

Jeff Hughes opened the scoring for the visitors but the lead only lasted five minutes as Paul O'Neill's equaliser sent the sides in level at the break.

Kane's winner came from a goalkeeping error in the 74th minute, with the defender hooking in with his back to goal after Conor Mitchell failed to hold a long throw-in.