Shane Duffy says he is pleased by the Republic of Ireland's character after rescuing a late point in their Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland in Dublin.

David McGoldrick's 85th-minute header clinched a point for Mick McCarthy's men at the Aviva Stadium after Fabian Schar's opener.

"We maybe weren't at our best tonight, but we're delighted to come back and keep our unbeaten record going," said Duffy.