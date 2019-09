Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says Blackpool midfielder Jordan Thompson was "terrific" in his side's 1-0 friendly win over Luxembourg.

O'Neill also praised Linfield striker Shayne Lavery's performance as he came off the bench to liven up the game in the second half.

"A lot of the young players are for the future but Jordan Thompson is one for now, and we always knew Shayne Lavery had something to offer," said O'Neill.