Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has said he was "very happy" at Old Trafford but would have liked more playing time.

Sanchez has joined Serie A side Inter Milan on a season-long loan deal.

The 30-year-old forward added: "I wanted to join them [Manchester United] and win everything. I don't regret going there.

"I want to play. If they would let me play, I'll do my best.

"Sometimes I'd play 60 minutes then I wouldn't play the next game, and I didn't know why."