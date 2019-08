A Jude Winchester goal early in the second half helps 10-man Ballymena United secure a hard-fought 1-0 away win over Carrick Rangers.

The home defence failed to clear a low ball into the box and the former Cliftonville man was on hand to score from close range.

The Sky Blues were down to 10 men for the final half hour after defender Jonny Addis was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Lee Chapman.