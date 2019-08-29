It's all about qualifying for Euro 2021 - Ingle

  Wales

Wales captain Sophie Ingle says her side are in a strong position to qualify for the 2021 Women's European Championship after almost reaching the World Cup finals in 2019.

European qualifying starts away to the Faroe Islands on Thursday, before Wales play Northern Ireland at Rodney Parade on Tuesday, 3 September, and the Chelsea midfielder or defender believes the squad is only getting stronger under head coach Jayne Ludlow.

Watch:Faroe Islands v Wales live on BBC Sport Online, kick-off 17:00 BST

