Wolves boss Nuno says everyone must 'get used to VAR'

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo says everyone must "get used to VAR" after Raul Jimenez scored a stoppage-time penalty - following a video assistant referee check - to salvage a point for his side and deny Burnley victory.

Fans at Molineux could be heard voicing their displeasure about the fact VAR had been called to review the penalty.

MATCH REPORT: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Burnley

Premier League reaction

