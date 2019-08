Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter says Florin Andone's first-half red card and playing with 10 men in the hot weather proved "difficult" for his side as they were beaten 2-0 at home.

Watch highlights of all of Friday's and Saturday's Premier League fixtures on Match of the Day at 22:30 BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.