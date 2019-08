Sion Swifts are now a point clear of Linfield at the top of the Women's Premiership after beating fellow front runners Glentoran 4-0 in Strabane.

Donna Kay Henry scored twice with Kristin Desmond and Amy Carr also finding the net for Tommy Canning's side.

Linfield beat Crusaders Strikers 3-0 to move into second place ahead of the Glens while Cliftonville eased past Derry City 3-1 in the evening's other fixture.