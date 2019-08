Linfield ballboy Jackson McClean says he was in disbelief as he sprinted on to the Windsor Park pitch to celebrate Shayne Lavery's Europa League wonder goal.

As Lavery delivered a beautiful finish to a stunning solo run in the Blues' 3-2 first-leg win over Qarabag, the 16-year-old fan could barely contain his joy - with what followed going viral.

"When Shayne curled it in with his left foot I couldn't believe what was happening. The adrenaline kicked in and I just started running," he said.