A baby, a birthday and a European goal – Stafford’s ‘hectic’ week

Mark Stafford reflects on his 'hectic' week after helping Linfield to a stunning 3-2 win over Qarabag in the first leg of the Europa League play-offs.

The defender headed the Blues level, with two Shayne Lavery goals putting daylight between the sides before a late penalty reduced the arrears for the Azerbaijan champions.

After scoring in the Blues' win over FK Sutjeska last week, Stafford became a father to a baby girl at the weekend and celebrated his 32nd birthday in what has been a whirlwind period for the centre-half.

