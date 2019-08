Goals from Shayne Lavery and Mark Stafford inspire Linfield to a 3-2 victory over FK Qarabag in the Europa League play-off first leg.

Faycal Rherras gave the visitors an early lead before headers from Stafford and Lavery turned the game in the Blues' favour before half-time.

Lavery's second looked to have given Linfield breathing space before Magaye Gueye converted a late penalty to leave the tie on a knife-edge before the return leg in Baku next week.